The loft style apartment is proudly offered for sale in the fantastic Abbey Building development.
With many notable features including exposed brickwork, exposed beams and attractive communal outdoor spaces, this property is a must see.
Located on Old Haymarket, the development's convenient location offers easy access to local transport links, with Queens Square bus station and Lime Street train station within a 5 minute walk. The accommodation briefly comprises; spacious entrance hall, impressing living room which could be utilised in a variety of ways, recently refurbished kitchen boasting a modern and sleek design, two large double bedrooms, a family sized bathroom and ensuite shower room to the master bedroom.
Such an impressive property rarely comes to the market.
