With many notable features including exposed brickwork, exposed beams and attractive communal outdoor spaces, this property is a must see.

Located on Old Haymarket, the development's convenient location offers easy access to local transport links, with Queens Square bus station and Lime Street train station within a 5 minute walk. The accommodation briefly comprises; spacious entrance hall, impressing living room which could be utilised in a variety of ways, recently refurbished kitchen boasting a modern and sleek design, two large double bedrooms, a family sized bathroom and ensuite shower room to the master bedroom.