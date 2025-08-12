Roof terrace living for 4 bed Liverpool semi-detached for sale - ideal for family - with garden and parking

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 12th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

This is a perfect home for first time buyers or for those looking for a starter home.

It’s set in a fantastic position, the four bedroom semi-detached property provides excellent living space completed to a high standard.

The unique selling point is a fantastic roof terrace overlooking the garden.

It’s on the market for £285,000 with Yopa, North West & Midlands Take a tour and see what’s on offer...

ICYMI: 12 Liverpool restaurants, pubs and takeaways get new food hygiene ratings - four receive zero stars

16 historic sites in Liverpool 'at risk' of 'decay', including landmark buildings dating back years

The 14 best GP practices in Liverpool for appointment waiting times revealed - latest NHS GP patient survey

Warmwell Close, Liverpool

1. L24

Warmwell Close, Liverpool | Yopa, North West & Midlands

Warmwell Close, Liverpool

2. L24

Warmwell Close, Liverpool | Yopa, North West & Midlands

Warmwell Close, Liverpool

3. L24

Warmwell Close, Liverpool | Yopa, North West & Midlands

Warmwell Close, Liverpool

4. L24

Warmwell Close, Liverpool | Yopa, North West & Midlands

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLiverpoolFamilyParking
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice