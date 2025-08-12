It’s set in a fantastic position, the four bedroom semi-detached property provides excellent living space completed to a high standard.
The unique selling point is a fantastic roof terrace overlooking the garden.
It’s on the market for £285,000 with Yopa, North West & Midlands Take a tour and see what’s on offer...
