Character property bursting with charming features on the market in Gateacre, Liverpool with three bedrooms

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Those looking for a home bursting with character should look no further than this utterly charming three bedroom semi detached home, located on Gateacre Brow in the highly desirable area of Gateacre, L25.

This property boasts an enchanting frontage which exudes kerb appeal, and offers generous living proportions finished to an immaculate standard throughout.

Showcasing a plethora of exquisite original features, this promises to make a truly incomparable future home for a very lucky family.

It’s on the market for £495,000 with Move Residential, Mossley Hill

ICYMI: Period charm with modern style for amazing 4 bed detached house for sale on Sefton Road in Liverpool

Unique 5 bedroom home for sale in West Derby epitomises stylish living with charming first floor balcony

Gateacre Brow, Gateacre

1. Move Residential, Mossley Hill

Gateacre Brow, Gateacre | Move Residential, Mossley Hill

Gateacre Brow, Liverpool

2. Move Residential, Mossley Hill

Gateacre Brow, Liverpool | Move Residential, Mossley Hill

Gateacre Bow, Gateacre

3. Move Residential, Mossley Hill

Gateacre Bow, Gateacre | Move Residential, Mossley Hill

Gateacre Brow, Gateacre

4. Move Residential, Mossley Hill

Gateacre Brow, Gateacre | Move Residential, Mossley Hill

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyStandardFamilyLiverpool
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice