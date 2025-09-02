Unique 5 bedroom home for sale in West Derby epitomises stylish living with charming first floor balcony

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

A truly unique five-bedroom end terrace property has come to market in the highly sought-after area of West Derby.

Finished to an impeccable standard throughout, this stunning home boasts an inviting entrance hall, a striking reception room, and a stylish open-plan kitchen diner with a separate utility room and WC.

Spread across three floors, each of the five spacious bedrooms is beautifully presented, with the main suite featuring a private ensuite. A modern family bathroom and separate shower room offer further convenience. The charming first-floor balcony completes this exceptional and rare offering.

This Eaton Road house is on the market for £450,000 with Move Residential, Mossley Hill

Eaton Road, West Derby

Eaton Road, West Derby

Eaton Road, West Derby

Eaton Road, West Derby

