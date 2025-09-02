Finished to an impeccable standard throughout, this stunning home boasts an inviting entrance hall, a striking reception room, and a stylish open-plan kitchen diner with a separate utility room and WC.
Spread across three floors, each of the five spacious bedrooms is beautifully presented, with the main suite featuring a private ensuite. A modern family bathroom and separate shower room offer further convenience. The charming first-floor balcony completes this exceptional and rare offering.
This Eaton Road house is on the market for £450,000 with Move Residential, Mossley Hill
ICYMI: Roof terrace living for 4 bed Liverpool semi-detached for sale - ideal for family - with garden and parking
Amazing Liverpool city centre apartment for sale with an L1 postcode has exposed brickwork and beams