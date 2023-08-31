These parts of Liverpool, Sefton and Knowsley have the most affordable house prices.

Anyone looking to buy a home in Merseyside will have discovered that affluent parts see average house prices of nearly £400,000, but other areas are more affordable, with prices around £100,000.

But, which places with an ‘L’ postcode are the cheapest for those looking to get on the property ladder?

Using data from Rightmove, we have complied a list of the 13 postcodes with the cheapest average house prices in and around Liverpool - including areas such as Sefton, Knowsley and Ormskirk - which have a ‘Liverpool’ postcode.

Based on Rightmove’s ‘sold prices’ from the last 12 months, here are the most affordable ‘L’ postcodes to buy a property in.

1 . L2 - City Centre, Liverpool Properties with an L2 postcode had an overall average price of £108,997 over the last year. Photo: 4kclips - stock.adobe.com

2 . L4 - Anfield, Kirkdale & Walton, Liverpool Properties with an L4 postcode had an overall average price of £109,538 over the last year. Photo: Google Earth

3 . L5 - Anfield, Everton, Kirkdale & Vauxhall, Liverpool Properties with an L5 postcode had an overall average price of £122,708 over the last year. Photo: Phil Nash via Wikimedia