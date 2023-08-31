The 13 cheapest ‘L’ postcodes in Merseyside to buy a house, according to Rightmove
These parts of Liverpool, Sefton and Knowsley have the most affordable house prices.
Anyone looking to buy a home in Merseyside will have discovered that affluent parts see average house prices of nearly £400,000, but other areas are more affordable, with prices around £100,000.
But, which places with an ‘L’ postcode are the cheapest for those looking to get on the property ladder?
Using data from Rightmove, we have complied a list of the 13 postcodes with the cheapest average house prices in and around Liverpool - including areas such as Sefton, Knowsley and Ormskirk - which have a ‘Liverpool’ postcode.
Based on Rightmove’s ‘sold prices’ from the last 12 months, here are the most affordable ‘L’ postcodes to buy a property in.