The 13 cheapest ‘L’ postcodes in Merseyside to buy a house, according to Rightmove

These parts of Liverpool, Sefton and Knowsley have the most affordable house prices.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:50 BST

Anyone looking to buy a home in Merseyside will have discovered that affluent parts see average house prices of nearly £400,000, but other areas are more affordable, with prices around £100,000.

But, which places with an ‘L’ postcode are the cheapest for those looking to get on the property ladder?

- Most expensive ‘L’ postcodes

Using data from Rightmove, we have complied a list of the 13 postcodes with the cheapest average house prices in and around Liverpool - including areas such as Sefton, Knowsley and Ormskirk - which have a ‘Liverpool’ postcode.

Based on Rightmove’s ‘sold prices’ from the last 12 months, here are the most affordable ‘L’ postcodes to buy a property in.

Properties with an L2 postcode had an overall average price of £108,997 over the last year.

1. L2 - City Centre, Liverpool

Properties with an L2 postcode had an overall average price of £108,997 over the last year. Photo: 4kclips - stock.adobe.com

Properties with an L4 postcode had an overall average price of £109,538 over the last year.

2. L4 - Anfield, Kirkdale & Walton, Liverpool

Properties with an L4 postcode had an overall average price of £109,538 over the last year. Photo: Google Earth

Properties with an L5 postcode had an overall average price of £122,708 over the last year.

3. L5 - Anfield, Everton, Kirkdale & Vauxhall, Liverpool

Properties with an L5 postcode had an overall average price of £122,708 over the last year. Photo: Phil Nash via Wikimedia

Properties with an L28 postcode had an average overall price of £125,972 over the last year.

4. L28 - Stockbridge Village, Knowsley

Properties with an L28 postcode had an average overall price of £125,972 over the last year. Photo: Sue Adair via Wikimedia

