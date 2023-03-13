Register
Rare opportunity to own five-bed Victorian house in Formby with original features for less than £600,000

This double fronted property has plenty of kerb appeal and is peppered with eye-catching features throughout.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 10th Mar 2023, 16:07 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 20:13 GMT

Located in one of Sefton’s richest neighbourhoods and listed for under £600,000 the house needs a renovation, but its huge potential is clear to see.

The spacious Formby property has three entertaining rooms, five double bedrooms, a study, an extensive west facing rear garden, large garage and outbuilding.

It also has wonderful features such as Victorian tiles, a fireplace range oven, bay windows, cornicing, and stained glass windows.

One look inside and you’ll be scrambling to find the cash to buy it. It is listed on Rightmove for £575,000.

The double fronted semi-detached Victorian house has great kerb appeal.

1. Carrs Crescent, Formby

The double fronted semi-detached Victorian house has great kerb appeal. Photo: Rightmove

Victorian floor tiles lead to a large entrance hall.

2. Carrs Crescent, Formby

Victorian floor tiles lead to a large entrance hall. Photo: RightMove

A stunning stained glass window in the entrance to the property.

3. Carrs Crescent, Formby

A stunning stained glass window in the entrance to the property. Photo: Rightmove

Double doors lead to one of three entertaining rooms.

4. Carrs Crescent, Formby

Double doors lead to one of three entertaining rooms.

