Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Sefton they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Sefton with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is£50,800, while the lowest is £26,600.

The ONS breaksSefton down into38 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Aintree East & Waddicar The neighbourhood with the joint-17th highest average household income was Aintree East & Waddicar. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £39,600.

2 . Aintree West & Old Roan The neighbourhood with the joint-17th highest average household income was Aintree West & Old Roan. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £39,600.

3 . Southport Kew The neighbourhood with the 16th highest average household income was Southport Kew. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £39,800.

4 . Meols Cop The neighbourhood with the joint-15th highest average household income was Meols Cop. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £41,100.