With a cathedral at either end, the aptly named Hope Street is also home to a theatre, an art deco concert hall, excellent restaurants and a pub boasting Liverpool's best loos. It's easy to see how it was once awarded the 'Best Street in the UK'.

Running off Hope Street - past the The Quarter restaurant, which was recently named among best places to get breakfast in the UK - are the historic cobbles of Falkner Street and its instantly recognisable Georgian properties..

This four-bed townhouse is beautifully set over four floors and is described as ‘truly stunning’ following a sympathetic refurbishment to a ‘superb standard’ in 2015, along with neighbouring properties.

The sitting room and office on the ground floor has a bay window to the front of the home, while the dining room and separate kitchen has access to the wonderful rear garden. The home retains stunning character features throughout including coving, ceiling roses, dado rails and deep skirting boards. And it has an all important parking space set behind electric gates too, plus on street permit parking.

Estate agents Reeds Rains describe the property as: “A truly stunning, four bedroom, four bathroom Victorian Townhouse with its accommodation beautifully set over four floors. This house, along with a number of neighbouring properties was refurbished to a superb standard in 2015 and has been kept in immaculate condition with new sash windows providing the foundation for this surprisingly energy efficient home.

“Just a short walk into the city centre of Liverpool, a short drive from the region's major motorways, this really is a prime location with original cobbled streets mixed with a contemporary, high quality finish.”

Location: Lower Alt Road, Hightown, L38

Price: Offers over £700,000

1 . Falkner Street, Liverpool, L8 This four bedroom, four bathroom townhouse is set over four floors. Photo: Reeds Rains/Zoopla

2 . Falkner Street, Liverpool, L8 Expansive reception space to rear of home with double sash windows and fireplace. Photo: Reeds Rains/Zoopla

3 . Falkner Street, Liverpool, L8 Fully fitted modern kitchen with island and French doors to rear garden. Photo: Reeds Rains/Zoopla