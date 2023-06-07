The Italian-inspired restaurant has outdoor seating on the historic cobbles of the Georgian Quarter.

A much-loved restaurant in the boho Georgian Quarter of Liverpool has been named among the best places to get breakfast in the UK.

The Quarter, an Italian-inspired restaurant with outdoor seating on the historic cobbles of Falkner Street, has been named byThe Guardian in their list of the ‘top 32 places for a tasty start to the day’.

The pancakes and mimosas were picked out for special praise, along with the location, as the cafe and deli is ‘beautifully situated between the two cathedrals’.

The Quarter, Liverpool. Image: Google Street View