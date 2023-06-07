A much-loved restaurant in the boho Georgian Quarter of Liverpool has been named among the best places to get breakfast in the UK.
The Quarter, an Italian-inspired restaurant with outdoor seating on the historic cobbles of Falkner Street, has been named byThe Guardian in their list of the ‘top 32 places for a tasty start to the day’.
The pancakes and mimosas were picked out for special praise, along with the location, as the cafe and deli is ‘beautifully situated between the two cathedrals’.
- On the menu: As well as pancakes, The Quarter serves a wide range of breakfast favourites, including freshly baked croissants, a full English, poached eggs, salmon and vegan options.
- Booking: If you’re planning to experience it for yourself, places can be reserved inside the restaurant but tables on the terrace are not bookable.
- Location: Just off Hope Street, which was once named the ‘Best Street in the UK’, it’s on the same row as the theatres, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall and a pub whose loos are the most Instagramable in the city. Find out more.