The idyllic five bedroom house in an exclusive area of West Kirby and is on the market for £1,695,000.

Lychwood House looks like the kind of bewitching property some over-adventurous children might stumble across in a story book.

The detached property, listed on Rightmove for £1,695,000, is on the edge of Caldy Village, Wirral, and despite standing among mature trees and shrubs it is also close to sandy beaches and coastal walks.

Built in the 1980s using rare and reclaimed building materials, it has never been on the open market before.

Standing in 1.68 acres grounds, the property is approached via a private driveway which leads to a parking area in front of the garage and a path which leads up to the house and beautiful Lychgate entrance.

Take look around....

