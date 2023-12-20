Properties rarely come to market on the sought-after street and this one is listed below the average sale price of £1,291,667.

House prices in Liverpool continue to buck the national trend and increased by more than 4%, according to the latest monthly figures from the Land Registry, while the UK as a whole suffered a 0.5% drop.

The city is a great place to buy property and some parts of Liverpool are seeing houses sell for huge amounts of money. Allerton Road, in Calderstones / Mossley Hill, is the most expensive street to buy a home and they rarely come to market.

In 2023, just one house sold on the most sought-after section of the L18 street and it went for a whopping £3,025,000.

This five-bed detached house has a guide price of ‘just’ £985,000 on RightMove. Although it is in need of some modernisation, it could prove a shrewd investment.

Located opposite Calderstones Park - on ‘one of the finest sections of Allerton Road between the junctions of Ballantrae Road and Glendyke Road’ - many of the rooms from the front elevation look directly into the 126 acres of the park, which is central to the area's popularity.

The period property retains much of its original character with detailed joinery work and coved ceilings displaying craftsmanship rarely seen today. With four reception rooms, breakfast kitchen, storm porch and immaculately maintained gardens, the property has huge potential.

Property Summary

Location: Allerton Road, Calderstones

Price: £985,000

Agent: Find Your Eden

