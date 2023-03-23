These streets see houses sell for high prices, with one averaging close to £1million.

Some parts of Liverpool are seeing homes sell for huge amounts of money as house prices in the city continue to rise. A 0.2% increase in December means property prices in the area have grown by 14.1% over the last year.

The average Liverpool house price in December was £183,512, while those looking to buy a detched property would have to spend around £366,476 on average.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Liverpool rose by £23,000 – putting the area 13th among the North West’s 39 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

Home sales company Property Solvers regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry for homes located across the country. The data, which was last updated on December 6, 2022, includes streets across Liverpool and the city centre.

In Liverpool, the cheapest street has an average sold price of £26,500, while the most expensive street was pushing £1million. So, which streets in Liverpool are the most expensive? Here, we take a look where property sells at the highest prices.

1 . Allerton Road, L18 3JU Allerton Road, Mossley Hill, has an average sold price of £975,000. Photo: Google

2 . Runnymede Close, L25 5JU Runnymede Close, Woolton, has an average sold price of £974,000. Photo: Google

3 . Quarry Street, L25 6DY Quarry Street, Woolton, has an average sold price of £952,000. Photo: Google

4 . Winterhill Close, L18 9AD Winterhill Close, Mossley Hill, has an average sold price of £920,000. Photo: Google