Just three properties for sale in Merseyside village named among poshest places to live in Britain
The coastal village is one of the most desirable places to set up home but properties for sale are few and far between.
Hightown has once again been named one of the poshest villages in the UK, with many people eager to move to the rural, coastal area.
With close access to Sefton’s stunning beaches and a short train ride away from Liverpool city centre, Hightown is incredibly popular with homeowners.
Unsurprisingly, there are currently only three properties for sale in the area on Rightmove, each with their own great qualities - ranging from £600k to around £250k.
Page 1 of 4