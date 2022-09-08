The coastal village is one of the most desirable places to set up home but properties for sale are few and far between.

Hightown has once again been named one of the poshest villages in the UK, with many people eager to move to the rural, coastal area.

With close access to Sefton’s stunning beaches and a short train ride away from Liverpool city centre, Hightown is incredibly popular with homeowners.

Unsurprisingly, there are currently only three properties for sale in the area on Rightmove, each with their own great qualities - ranging from £600k to around £250k.

1. Village Way, Hightown - Offers in excess of £475,000 The detached property boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms and a large rear garden.

2. Village Way, Hightown - Offers in excess of £475,000 The spacious conservatory area has tons of natural light and opens on to the large garden, with a patio area.

3. Village Way, Hightown - Offers in excess of £475,000 The garden is incredibly spacious, with a patio area for entertaining guests and a lawn perfect for children.

4. Village Way, Hightown - Offers in excess of £475,000 The home features a large kitchen/dining area with modern fixtures and large doors leading to a second patio area.