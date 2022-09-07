Merseyside village named as one of the poshest places to live in Britain

New research by Savills names the coastal village as one of Britain’s most desirable places to live.

A beautiful coastal village in Merseyside has once again been named as one of the poshest places to live in Britain.

Located ten-miles outside of Liverpool, the Sefton enclave of Hightown has a mixture of new builds and character properties, with around 2,000 residents.

With stunning coastal views and a quiet community, the village sits between Formby and Crosby, with great access to the beaches.

It’s easier to get to Liverpool via Merseyrail’s Northern line service, giving residents the option to work in the city, and retreat home to one of the UK’s most desirable places to live.

Hightown was named as one of Britain’s 54 poshest villages in new research from estate agents Savills as part of a piece published in The Telegraph.

Historically part of the estate of the Blundell family of Little Crosby, archives from Sefton Libraries show that Hightown beach is the site of a former wartime military base known as Fort Crosby.

The fort, demolished in the 1960s, was situated midway between Hightown and Hall Road and housed prisoners of war during World War II. Remains of many of the buildings, pathways and fences can still be seen today.

Average house prices in Hightown

According to Rightmove, properties in Hightown had an overall average price of £334,256 over the last year.

Currently Rightmove have three roperties listed in Hightown, for £245,000, £475,000 and £600,000.

What is there to do?

The Blundellsands Sailing Club in Hightown on the River Alt, has a club house, boat yard, slipway and moorings on the river.

The club welcomes novices and those experienced in sailing. Flocks of migrant geese visit the area and heron feed at the River Alt’s edge at low water. The club says members have occasionally seen Kingfishers.

Sefton Coastal Path is great for a relaxing walk with family or friends. and the path can lead you from Hightown to Crosby, perfect for a day at the beach.

The Hightown Club, established in 1907, offers a variety of sports including cricket, tennis, rugby and squash and also has a function room for hire.

For shopping, there are a limited amount of stores, however there is a cycle repair shop, newsagents, sweet shop and post office.

As Halloween approaches, a day out at Hightown Pumpkin Patch is a great choice for the family, opening from October 1 to October 31.

Popular food spots

The Pheasant Inn was named as one of the best gastropubs in the UK and has stunning log fires, a garden and a variety of cask ales.

The Hightown Pub & Kitchen is also loved by locals and those wandering along the coastal path, with a large garden area and homemade meals.

What’s been said

Frances Clacy, research analyst at Savills, said: “The pandemic really boosted the appeal of village life.

“We’ve seen relocation from cities and towns as well as increased upsizing within the same village, and downsizing from country house to village cottage.

“This has led to strong house price growth and the level seen in prime villages (+10.5%) over the past 18 months is the highest it’s been since December 2010.

“But, there has been a clear trend of stronger demand for those villages that offer good local amenities, transport links as well as the usual village perks of a pub and a post office.