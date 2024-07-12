Liverpool for sale: 'Exquisite' contemporary apartment in 'most stylish place to live in city'

“This exquisite property presents a unique opportunity for those seeking contemporary living combined with convenience and style.”

This two-bedroom duplex apartment offers contemporary living in a period property on one of the most sought-after streets in L17, Ivanhoe Road, and is on the market for offers over £240,000.

The street is lined with beautiful Victorian properties and runs parallel to the ever popular Lark Lane, which was recently voted the most stylish place to live in Liverpool, with its shops, restaurants and bars.

The apartment is centred around a spacious open-plan reception room, which is bathed in natural light streaming through floor-to-ceiling windows. The property also boasts a master bedroom with en-suite and separate storage room.

Atlas Estate Agents, who are marketing the property on Prime Location, says the 'exquisite property presents a unique opportunity for those seeking contemporary living combined with convenience and style'. Adding: "With no onward chain, this property promises a seamless transition into your dream home."

For viewings contact Atlas Estate Agents on 0151 382 7429 or email through Prime Location.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

Location: Ivanhoe Road, Aigburth, Liverpool, L17

Price: £240,000.

Agent: Atlas Estate Agents

Contact: 0151 382 7429

The contemporary apartment is located in a large period property on Ivanhoe Road.

1. Ivanhoe Road, Aigburth, L17

The contemporary apartment is located in a large period property on Ivanhoe Road. | Image: Atlas Estate Agents/Prime Location

The apartment is centred around a spacious open-plan reception room, which is bathed in natural light streaming through floor-to-ceiling windows.

2. Ivanhoe Road, Aigburth, L17

The apartment is centred around a spacious open-plan reception room, which is bathed in natural light streaming through floor-to-ceiling windows. | Image: Atlas Estate Agents/Prime Location

The adjoining kitchen boasts modern appliances and its own floor-to-ceiling windows.

3. Ivanhoe Road, Aigburth, L17

The adjoining kitchen boasts modern appliances and its own floor-to-ceiling windows. | Image: Atlas Estate Agents/Prime Location

The master bedroom features an en-suite shower room and a separate storage room.

4. Ivanhoe Road, Aigburth, L17

The master bedroom features an en-suite shower room and a separate storage room. | Image: Atlas Estate Agents/Prime Location

