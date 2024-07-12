This two-bedroom duplex apartment offers contemporary living in a period property on one of the most sought-after streets in L17, Ivanhoe Road, and is on the market for offers over £240,000.
The street is lined with beautiful Victorian properties and runs parallel to the ever popular Lark Lane, which was recently voted the most stylish place to live in Liverpool, with its shops, restaurants and bars.
The apartment is centred around a spacious open-plan reception room, which is bathed in natural light streaming through floor-to-ceiling windows. The property also boasts a master bedroom with en-suite and separate storage room.
Atlas Estate Agents, who are marketing the property on Prime Location, says the 'exquisite property presents a unique opportunity for those seeking contemporary living combined with convenience and style'. Adding: "With no onward chain, this property promises a seamless transition into your dream home."
For viewings contact Atlas Estate Agents on 0151 382 7429 or email through Prime Location.
PROPERTY FACTFILE
Location: Ivanhoe Road, Aigburth, Liverpool, L17
Price: £240,000.
Agent: Atlas Estate Agents
Contact: 0151 382 7429
