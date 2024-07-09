Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The trendy district was the highest rated location in the city in a list of the 60 most stylish places in the UK.

A survey of the top 60 most stylish locations in the UK has revealed that the trendy district of Lark Lane is the highest ranked location in Liverpool.

In second place in Liverpool was Ropewalks, the Baltic Triangle was third, Allerton was fourth and Woolton was fifth.

The research, conducted on behalf of online store Furniturebox, ranked places according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a filming location.

Lark Lane is a popular residential area located outside the city centre, near Sefton Park, with plenty of night life with many bars and restaurants. The area around Sefton Park has been used as a TV location countless times including the smash hit BBC1 drama The Responder.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Liverpool.

“Lark Lane is the most stylish place to live in Liverpool,” a Furniturebox spokesperson said. "All 60 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a stylish country, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 60, particularly around Liverpool. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town or village as a location.

“Most of the locations in the top 60 are not the most affluent or fashionable in their localities. It shows that style can be achieved whatever your budget - and that is very true of furniture.” Find out the full list of the UK’s 60 most stylish places in Furniturebox’s guide.

LABL Vegan Fair will return to Lark Lane this Christmas. Photo by Emily Bonner for LocalTV | Emily Bonner

