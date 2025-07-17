Liverpool homes soar £20,000 in value in a year

Homeowners across Liverpool have enjoyed a UK-wide property boom and added £20,000 to house prices across the city.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

UK property values increased thanks to a small 1.1% monthly increase but it was the larger 3.9% annual increase that set off the property boom across the country, this week’s House Price Index revealed. x9n2cbi

Homes in Liverpool saw a small month-on-month loss of £1,796 equivalent to 1% on average to property prices.

Homeowners across the city saw a far bigger price rise of 12% year-on-year, adding £20,838 to average values in the 12-month period from May 2024 to May 2025.

The average UK home is now worth £269,000 following the 3.9% rise over the last 12 months

The average home in Liverpool now stands at £179,642, well below the UK average of £269,000.

Property in Knowsley also saw a 10% increase year-on-year equating to £19,200 being added to the price of homes in the area where the average is now £192,006.

House prices in England saw an annual price rise of 3.4%, making the average property worth £290,000, while Wales had a 5.1% increase and homes stood at £210,000 on average.

North of the border in Scotland there was no monthly increase but an annual 6.4% rise, meaning the average Scottish home now costs around £192,000.

The report revealed more than 80,000 properties were sold in March 2025 surpassing the totals from both 2023 and 2024.

Tom Evans, sales director at Purplebricks Estate Agency said: “Great news once again for the nation’s homeowners, and at a promising time for first-time buyers too.

“The falling interest rates over the last 12 months has helped drive down mortgage rates and drive up property prices - and the forecast base rate cut in August should continue that trend.

“We are confident house prices will continue to rise into next year, meaning your home at the start of 2026 will be worth more than it is today.”

Robert Nichols, managing director of Purplebricks Mortgages said: “This is the best time to be a first-time buyer in recent years.

“Lower interest rates, means lower mortgage rates. And, while that is pushing up house prices, it also acts as a confidence booster to would-be buyers that owning property pays dividends.

“And, the government’s new ‘Helping Hand’ scheme for first-time buyers - making more mortgages available at 4.5 times a buyer’s income - will drive more movement in the market.”