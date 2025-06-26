Liverpool's 10 most popular neighbourhoods to move to based on house sales - see the full list

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST

Discover which Liverpool neighbourhoods are most popular with homebuyers based on the latest data.

Online Marketing Surgery and UPVC home renovation company Spray Vue have identified the most popular Liverpool areas to move into based on house sales data.

The Popular Property Report used property sale data from the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the total residential property sales for MSOA areas in Liverpool between October 2023 & September 2024.

Here are the 10 most desirable neighbourhoods to move to based on house sales.

241 houses were sold in Kensington between October 2023 and September 2024.

1. Kensington

241 houses were sold in Kensington between October 2023 and September 2024. | Google Earth

122 houses were sold in Dingle between October 2023 and September 2024.

2. Dingle

122 houses were sold in Dingle between October 2023 and September 2024. | Google Earth

121 were sold in Albert Dock & Queen's Dock between October 2023 and September 2024.

3. Albert Dock & Queen's Dock

121 were sold in Albert Dock & Queen's Dock between October 2023 and September 2024. | Ian Greig via Wikimedia

91 houses were sold in Anfield East between October 2023 and September 2024.

4. Anfield East

91 houses were sold in Anfield East between October 2023 and September 2024. | Google Earth

