Step inside this exquisite open plan New England-style beach house boasting uninterrupted sea views in one of the Merseyside’s most desirable areas. The beautiful home is on one of Crosby’s most premier streets and comes with direct access to the sandy shores of the Blundellsands and Crosby.

The Office for National Statistics recently named Crosby as one of Merseyside’s happiest and most desirable places to live, based on an overall ‘life satisfaction’ score. The vibrant coastal town is just 20 minutes from Liverpool city centre with bags of personality, independent shops, restaurants and Antony Gormley's 1km art installation ‘Another Place’ along the coastline.

Listed for offers over £1,500,000, this unique three-bedroom home has a hefty price tag, but offers luxury living with designer fittings and beautiful views.

The property description by estate agents Entwistle Green reads: “Every detail of this unique property exudes opulence and sophistication, from the meticulously designed interior to the unparalleled vistas of the sea. Whether you're lounging in the spacious living areas or stepping out onto the expansive garden to feel the sea breeze, this beach house offers a lifestyle of unparalleled elegance and tranquillity.

“On entering this property, you are greeted immediately by breath taking views of Anthony Gormley’s Another Place as well as the sense of light and space, with elegant and neutral décor and a sense of relaxation, giving a feeling of coastal living at its best.”

Location: Burbo Bank Road, Crosby, Liverpool, L23

Price: Offers over £1,500,000

1 . The extensive rear garden is one of the main selling features of the property. Burbo Bank Road, Crosby, Liverpool, L23 Photo: Entwistle Green/Rightmove

2 . The character of the property is showcased in the original exterior features. Burbo Bank Road, Crosby, Liverpool, L23 Photo: Entwistle Green/Rightmove

3 . The property is styled as a New England beach house. Burbo Bank Road, Crosby, Liverpool, L23 Photo: Entwistle Green/Rightmove

4 . The home boasts high-quality craftsmanship. Burbo Bank Road, Crosby, Liverpool, L23 Photo: Entwistle Green/Rightmove