Calderstones has been ranked as the ‘richest’ area of Liverpool and property is at a premium.

Looking for a home in the heart of Calderstones? Take a look at this three bedroom terrace home in Verdala Park.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, Calderstones has the highest average household income in the city, making it Liverpool’s most affluent area .

The sought-after South Liverpool neighbourhood is a short walk away from Calderstones Park, as well as a selection of local restaurants on Allerton Road and regular transport links into the city.

This property features off-road parking, a large conservatory and is the cheapest house currently listed for sale in Calderstones, according to Rightmove . It will still set you back £325,000, which is considerably more than the average Liverpool house price of £184,447 listed with Land Registry figures.

