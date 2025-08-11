12 Liverpool restaurants, pubs and takeaways get new food hygiene ratings - four receive zero stars

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Aug 2025, 14:59 BST

Liverpool establishments, including pubs and takeaways, have been reassessed for food hygiene, with some receiving scores of zero from the Food Standards Agency.

These 12 Liverpool businesses have been handed new Food Standards Agency.

The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of August 11, 2025.

Take a look at the 12 new ratings below, including four scores of zero.

Coffee King received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 31, 2025.

1. Coffee King, Thomas Steers Way, Liverpool L1

Coffee King received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 31, 2025. | Coffee King

Jaloux received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 31, 2025.

2. Jaloux, Victoria Street, Liverpool L2

Jaloux received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 31, 2025. | Google

Italian Pizza received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 22, 2025.

3. Italian Pizza, Longmoor Lane, Liverpool L10

Italian Pizza received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 22, 2025. | Google (Longmoor Lane generic)

Flanagan’s Apple received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 7, 2025.

4. Flanagan’s Apple, Mathew Street, Liverpool L2

Flanagan’s Apple received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 7, 2025. | Flanagan’s Apple via Google

