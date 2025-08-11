The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of August 11, 2025.

Take a look at the 12 new ratings below, including four scores of zero.

1 . Coffee King, Thomas Steers Way, Liverpool L1 Coffee King received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 31, 2025. | Coffee King

2 . Jaloux, Victoria Street, Liverpool L2 Jaloux received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 31, 2025. | Google

3 . Italian Pizza, Longmoor Lane, Liverpool L10 Italian Pizza received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 22, 2025. | Google (Longmoor Lane generic)