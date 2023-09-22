With property prices rising higher than the UK average, which parts of Liverpool are the most affordable for those looking to buy a house?

The average Liverpool house price in July was £177,224, Land Registry data reveals – a 0.7% increase on June. This is a greater rise than across the North West, where prices increased by 0.3%, and above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Liverpool rose by £1,500 - an 0.8% increase. First-time buyers in the city spent an average of £156,220 on their property – £960 more than a year ago.

But, with prices on the increase, which parts of Liverpool are the most affordable for those looking to buy a house?

The Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages.

The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of Liverpool which had the cheapest homes, on average, last year. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

1 . Kirkdale North In Kirkdale North, houses sold for an average price of £80,250 in 2022.

2 . Walton South In Walton South, houses sold for an average price of £90,000 in 2022.

3 . Everton East In Everton East, houses sold for an average price of £97,000 in 2022.