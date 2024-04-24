Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Baltic Triangle is consistently named as one of the coolest places to live, not just in Liverpool, the whole of the UK. But what is it actually like living here? We've got the inside guide to the best and worst bits about actually being a resident here.

Situated in the periphery of the city centre, its short walk into the thick of it can be dangerous - for your wallet, that is. On the other hand, not having to take a taxi to get home after a night out in town could save you some dosh. However, you don't have to venture far to find a number of places for a night out. With plenty of bars and live music venues, you can happily have a night on the tiles here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ongoing gentrification of the area means that you might get woken up by the sound of construction. Drilling, hammering and builders shouting at one another means that if you like a lie-in, you might want to keep your windows firmly shut.

There are currently no medical facilities, library or train stations. However, Liverpool Baltic is expected to open in 2028, linking up the area to the Merseyrail network. The station will include a cycle hub, step-free access to and between both platforms and a passenger drop-off area outside. For the time being, though, in terms of public transport, your options are to get the bus or schlep it over to Central Station.

Whilst you won't find any of the usual supermarket suspects here, you won't struggle to get groceries. There's Go Local, which has all your store cupboard essentials and Chung Wah, an Asian supermarket which has fresh, frozen and dried ingredients on offer.

If you can't be bothered to cook, you're absolutely spoilt for choice at the number of options. The Baltic Market has the biggest selection, with around ten independent street food traders at any given time showcasing the world through street food. There's also the first BOXPARK outside of London here. Located in the historic Canning Hall, Boxpark also features a 5,500 sq. ft external terrace for al fresco dining and features eight independent food traders from the region.

Liverpool‘s Baltic Triangle has now been named one of the 15 ‘coolest’ neighbourhoods in the UK in a new ranking list by The Telegraph. Image: Emily Bonner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Telegraph's 'cool' list for 2024 includes 'offbeat gems' in many of the UK's major cities, including London, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Birmingham. It is based on nominations by locals, along with factors such as the best places to eat, drink, shop and stay.