I visited Liverpool's 'craziest' golf club and played among clowns and tombstones

Choosing the ‘circus’ theme - as someone who is terrified of clowns - wasn’t my brightest idea.

Junkyard Golf Club on Paradise Street is known for being a combination of a nightclub and golf club, with nine hole crazy golf courses, music and cool cocktails.

I took my friend to visit at the weekend and obviously started with drinks - which you can take on the course with you. I got the Porn Again which was a different take on a Porn Star Martini with vanilla vodka, passion fruit pineapple, lemon and cream soda. They really go all out with the decoration on the cocktails and they’re not super expensive either, starting at £9.00 which is pretty standard.

My friend opted for Pablo’s Rum Punch which was far more boozy, with tons of different rums, mango, pineapple and strawberry. It reminded me of a cocktail you’d have by the pool on holiday which was perfect for the hot weather.

Calling themselves the ‘craziest’ golf club in the world, Junkyard has three courses to choose from - a circus theme, polluted paradise or a 90s scrapyard. I’m petrified of clowns so I have no idea why I decided to go for circus, but I’m so glad I did as it was so much fun and the decoration for each hole was amazing.

Cocktails at Junkyard Golf Club, Liverpool. Photo by Emma Dukes

In celebration of World Cocktail Day, anyone who books in for a round of golf this Monday (May 13) Junkyard will be able to grab a free cocktail to enjoy while you play.