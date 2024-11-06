Formerly a curiosity shop, Hobo Kiosk is quite possibly the friendliest and strangest little pub in the Baltic Triangle.

The pint-sized bar has a unique design, a cosy atmosphere and a warm approach to hospitality. It can be tricky to find, and you have to get your timing right to get in the door.

"If Narnia was down a flight of stairs in Liverpool, it would be HOBO Kiosk!". This tiny pub in the city's Baltic Triangle has vintage signs and curiosities on the walls and is run by husband and wife duo Delia and Tristan.

"Pubs are important social spaces for adults that gives us the capacity to basically engage with people, to meet new people, to continue relationships and have something that, to be honest, is a bit of theatre," Tristan Brady-Jacobs told LiverpoolWorld.

Three days after Tristan moved to the city, he met Delia, and they've been together ever since. The couple both worked in community art for 40 years before opening the space, first as a curiosity shop before transforming it into a pub.

Tristan said: "We thought, well, we’ve got nothing else to lose, and we always fancied doing something new, but not this. This is not something we planned, but then we took it on, and we went with it."

As well as serving up a curated selection of drinks from local breweries, the place is also a feast for the eyes with its distinctive design. Its walls are adorned with vintage prints, signs, and paintings, and it seems every spare space is taken up by unusual objects, from mannequins to mariachi hats.

The European Bar Guide, which visits and profiles pubs and bars around Europe, named the establishment the joint best in the city, alongside Peter Kavanagh's.

Watch the video for our full feature on Hobo Kiosk and to hear more from Tristan.