Published 13th Feb 2025, 10:58 BST
Step inside a magnificent eight-bedroom mansion located in a highly sought after Liverpool area. See why this property is turning heads.

Described by Move Residential as a “showstopping residence that far surpasses all expectations”, this eight bedroom mansion is found within a prestigious gated development in the desirable Sandfield Park, L12, area.

On the market for offers over £1,175,000, the luxurious property - with four bathrooms and two glamorous reception rooms - promises to be a “truly exceptional forever home for an extremely lucky family”.

Upon entering, you are greeted by a stunning entrance hall with floor to ceiling windows and a glass panelled balustrade leading to the first floor. The ground floor centres around an open plan kitchen and dining area - complete with a kitchen island.

Upstairs, you’ll find an exquisite master bedroom with a four-piece ensuite bathroom and a dressing room, as well as a balcony overlooking the garden. Four further double bedrooms and a three-piece family bathroom suite complete the first floor, and the second floor is home to the remaining three substantial bedrooms.

Outside, there is an expansive garden with a low maintenance artificial lawn and a patio for al-fresco dining and entertaining. A large pebbled driveway provides ample off-road parking for multiple vehicles. Move Residential said: “A viewing is recommended to fully appreciate the extensive proportions and exemplary specifications that this remarkable residence has to offer. “

Sandfield Park, West Derby, Liverpool L12.

Sandfield Park, West Derby, Liverpool L12.

Sandfield Park, West Derby, Liverpool L12.

Sandfield Park, West Derby, Liverpool L12.

