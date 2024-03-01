A beautiful villa is for sale in a sought-after Merseyside location, with five bedrooms and and stunning surroundings.

Described by estate agents as a 'rare gem', the home in Crosby is on the market for offers over £1,500,000 and boasts panoramic views across the Mersey estuary.

The property ticks many of the boxes for the 'dream' Liverpool property which, according to new research, is a cottage or villa with a walk-in shower, walk-in pantry and king-sized bed, with a cottage-style garden and minimalist interior.

While the home does not have a walk-in pantry, it does have a large utility space which could be converted. The interior could be refreshed and transformed into a minimalist style, while retaining its beautiful, historic features.

Listed on Rightmove, the property description by Entwistle Green reads: "With character features befitting of the era in which it was built, the property offers all the benefits of modern day luxurious living, in a substantial home with impressive reception rooms and bespoke living kitchen, with granite worktops, separate large utility room and two separate cloakrooms.

"Flowing from the grand hallway, the main living room, dining room, main cloakroom and study feature mostly solid oak flooring in a variety of styles. A light and airy sunroom enables outside entertainment at the rear of the property with a deck, a private fenced area, a barbecue area and an electrically-operated awning."

Price: Offers over £1,500,000

Location: Park Drive, Crosby, Liverpool L23

Estate Agent: Entwistle Green