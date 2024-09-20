24 stirring photos capture what life was like in Liverpool in the 1950s

Liverpool saw major change in the 1950s, including welcoming Britain’s first ever drive-in bank, in Toxteth, and new offices and shops being built after the devastation of the Second World War.

Though the aftermath of the war weighed heavy on the city and its people, it was a decade of transformation, with slum clearance programs making way for new housing and businesses returning to pre-war profits.

People were able to enjoy many foods that had previously been subject to rationing, such as sugar, confectionery, meat and bread, and Liverpool once again hosted world-famous events like the Grand National and the British Grand Prix.

Televisions became staples in many households, and families across the city watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation from the comfort of their living rooms.

It wasn’t all positive change for Liverpool though, with the Overhead Railway and its fourteen stations closed and demolished in 1956 and the city’s tram network ceasing to exist a year later.

We have put together a collection of photos showcasing what life was like in the 1950s and what the city looked like back then...

1 . Liverpool life in the 1950s Three Sikh boys making chipattis at home in the dockland area of Liverpool in 1955. | Fox Photos/Getty Images

2 . Over 110 years of the Royal Liver Building Liverpool's waterfront in 1950. The Royal Liver building stands tall. | Ben Brooksbank, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

3 . Liverpool life in the 1950s Stanley Greyhound Stadium in Liverpool, circa 1950. The large track was used for greyhound racing and it was open until 1961. | RJRoweCollection, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons