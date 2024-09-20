24 stirring photos capture what life was like in Liverpool in the 1950s

Liverpool saw major change in the 1950s, including welcoming Britain’s first ever drive-in bank, in Toxteth, and new offices and shops being built after the devastation of the Second World War.
Though the aftermath of the war weighed heavy on the city and its people, it was a decade of transformation, with slum clearance programs making way for new housing and businesses returning to pre-war profits.
People were able to enjoy many foods that had previously been subject to rationing, such as sugar, confectionery, meat and bread, and Liverpool once again hosted world-famous events like the Grand National and the British Grand Prix.
Televisions became staples in many households, and families across the city watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation from the comfort of their living rooms.
It wasn’t all positive change for Liverpool though, with the Overhead Railway and its fourteen stations closed and demolished in 1956 and the city’s tram network ceasing to exist a year later.
We have put together a collection of photos showcasing what life was like in the 1950s and what the city looked like back then...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.