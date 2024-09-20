House prices across the UK reached a two-year high in August - according to Halifax - after the Bank of England reduced interest rates for the first time in four years - down from the 16-year high of 5.25% to 5%.

As a result, confidence in the property market is beginning to recover and the North West is seeing house prices rise more than elsewhere in the country. But, some parts of Liverpool are still experiencing plummeting market values.

Using official data from HM Land Registry , and the The Telegraph’s house price tool. we have created a list of the neighbourhoods in Liverpool that have experienced the biggest drops in property prices, over the last 12 months. The latest figures* were published in August 2024 and are the average paid prices of all property transactions - including detached, semi-detached, terraced houses and flats.

Contains HM Land Registry data © Crown copyright and database right 2021. This data is licensed under the Open Government Licence v3.0. *Areas with fewer than 30 sales over the last year have been excluded.

1 . Fairfield West & Newsham Park House prices in Fairfield West & Newsham Park have decreased by 15.3% in the last year, with an average sold price of £142,020. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia

2 . Allerton House prices in Allerton have decreased by 15.2% in the last year, with an average sold price of £277,980. | Phil Nash via Wikimedia

3 . Kirkdale South & Vauxhall House prices in Kirkdale South & Vauxhall have decreased by 11.5% in the last year, with an average sold price of £162,205. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons