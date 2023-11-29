Liverpool ONE's late night shopping is back this December.

Festive decorations are up around Liverpool and the pressure is on to buy all your Christmas presents before it's too late.

Luckily, Liverpool ONE's late night shopping is back, with stores opening an hour early and closing an hour late throughout the festive period.

A number of Christmas activities are also taking place throughout the retail district and Father Christmas is back at John Lewis, ready to meet your children and your furry friends.

Whether you're heading into town to grab presents or for a festive meal with your friends, we've got you covered with all of Liverpool ONE's opening hours including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year.

Liverpool ONE at Christmas

Liverpool ONE Christmas 2023 opening hours

December 11-17: Monday to Friday 9.00am to 8.00pm. Saturday 9.00 to 7.00pm. Sunday 11.00 to 5.00pm.

Monday to Friday 9.00am to 8.00pm. Saturday 9.00 to 7.00pm. Sunday 11.00 to 5.00pm. December 18-23: Monday to Friday 9.00am to 9.00pm. Saturday 9.00 to 8.00pm. Sunday 11.00 to 5.00pm.

Monday to Friday 9.00am to 9.00pm. Saturday 9.00 to 8.00pm. Sunday 11.00 to 5.00pm. Christmas Eve: 10.00am to 4.00pm.

10.00am to 4.00pm. Christmas Day: Closed.

Closed. Boxing Day: 10.00am to 6.00pm.

10.00am to 6.00pm. December 27-30: Monday to Friday 10.00am to 8.00pm. Saturday 9.00 to 7.00pm.

Monday to Friday 10.00am to 8.00pm. Saturday 9.00 to 7.00pm. New Year's Eve: 10.00am to 4.00pm.

10.00am to 4.00pm. New Year's Day: 11.00am to 5.00pm.