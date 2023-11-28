Magical dog friendly Santa's Grotto returns to John Lewis Liverpool ONE - how to book
Dog mums rejoice, John Lewis' pup-friendly grotto has returned to Liverpool ONE.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dog mums rejoice, John Lewis' pup-friendly grotto has returned to Liverpool ONE and Father Christmas himself is ready to meet your adorable canine companions.
Whether you plan on taking the kids, or think your dog deserves a solo treat, the interactive grotto is suitable for the whole family and bookings are now open.
The John Lewis Grotto
Advertisement
Advertisement
Work your way through the interactive grotto (with the help of Santa’s mischievous little helpers) and complete a mission to meet Santa Claus himself. Each child will receive a Christmas present and be able to take a lovely festive photo.
- Where can I see Father Christmas in Liverpool? 12 magical Santa’s grottos in Merseyside for Christmas 2023
Bookings can be made here and tickets cost £20 per child (including a plush toy worth £10) plus a £2 booking fee. Adults cost £2 each plus a 20p booking fee.
The grotto is located on floor 3 of John Lewis, South John Street, Liverpool ONE and is open until December 23.
John Lewis Santa Paws Experience
Advertisement
Advertisement
You can take your dogs to meet the one and only Father Christmas this December, with the chance to take a festive photo and each pup receiving a special gift.
The Santa Paws Experience at John Lewis, Liverpool ONE, is available until December 23. The experience must be booked in advance and costs £20 per dog plus a £2 booking fee. Each ticket includes a Rosewood gift worth £20.
Bookings can be made here and dogs are only permitted into the grotto with a Santa Paws ticket.