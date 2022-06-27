A month full of celebrations, workshops, various other events including the popular Pride in Liverpool festival and march - Liverpool Pride 2022 is sure to be a blast.

Despite the fact that the month of June is slowly approaching its conclusion, pride celebrations in cities across not just the UK but the world continue on.

Liverpool is already amidst preparations for a number of different events, festivals, marches and other ways to honour the LGBTQ+ community in 2022.

Here is everything you need to know about how Pride is celebrated in Liverpool this year, with some information on the Pride in Liverpool festival and much more.

Every year, Pride takes place during the full month of June - a total of 30 days dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ communities worldwide.

It was established in November 1969, but instead of starting out as a celebration, it began as a protest - most notably, the Stonewall riots that took place in the US during this time.

A bar located in Manhattan, New York called ‘The Stonewall Inn’ was synonymously a safe haven for the city’s gay, lesbian and transgender community, but was raided by police - the community decided to fight back, establishing the very matra of Pride.

52-years-later, it is still going strong with an estimate of over two million participants - but instead, these days it is more of a celebration, with parades and bespoke events taking place throughout local communities across the world.

Pride celebrates people coming together in love and friendship, to raise awareness of current issues as well as promoting acceptance and equality in all forms of life.

What are all the key dates and times for Pride in Liverpool and March With Pride and where is it being celebrated?

One of the most popular Pride events taking place in the city of Liverpool and the surrounding Merseyside region is that of the Pride in Liverpool festival.

Taking place throughout the streets of Liverpool City Centre for the first time in three years due to disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the central hub of the festival is around Tithebarn Street.

The line-up for the festival is still yet to be made official at the time of publication.

The Pride in Liverpool festival - and the preceding March With Pride - take place on Saturday, 30 July.

The Liverpudlian pride march, which attracted over 12,000 people in 2019, allows the people of Liverpool to come together in solidarity, protest and celebration.

Registration for the march is still open and organisers are expecting record numbers in 2022, click here for more information .

Here are all the key dates and times for Liverpool Pride 2022:

Pride in Liverpool 2022 - Saturday, 30 July 2022 (festival opens from 12 pm, busiest period is between 12:45 pm and 2 pm, entertainment starts at 1 pm, the festival site closes to the public at 8 pm)

March With Pride 2022 - Saturday, 30 July 2022 (muster is from 10:30 am, the march starts from 12 pm, arrive at the site of the festival around 1 pm)

Do I need a ticket to attend Pride in Liverpool 2022?

Entry to the Pride in Liverpool 2022 festival is totally free-of-charge and is open to the public.

There will be a mix of different food vendors and local businesses dotted around the festival site to suit all budgets.

Are there any other Pride events taking place in Liverpool?

On top of the much loved Pride in Liverpool and March With Pride events, Liverpool is a city which boasts a number of other events and celebrations every year in honour of Pride.

From celebrating LGBTQ+ musicians to networking events, or maybe a fun-filled quiz night - there are plenty of ways to get involved with Pride in Liverpool this year.

Here are three examples of events taking place in Liverpool for Pride 2022:

Pride Night

Price: from £5 per person*

When: Wednesday, 29 June - from 7 pm to 10:30 pm

Where: Basement 80, 82 Seel Street, Liverpool, L1 4BH

Looking for an evening that celebrates LGBTQ+ musicians? Pride night at Basement 80 is the perfect Pride event to attend for you this year.

With an eclectic mix of indie, rock and soul music through musicians such as LUTA, Gia Rose, Chickpea & The Seagull Boy and Lydia Rowlands, it is sure to be a good night.

Minimum age for this event is 18+ and tickets are still available at the time of publication, with Advance Discount Tickets currently available for £5 per person - *please note, this deal ends on Friday, 29 June.

For more information, please visit the official Skiddle page .

Pride Professionals Network

Price: FREE

When: Wednesday, 29 June - from 6 pm to 8 pm

Where: Sedulo Liverpool, Walker House Exchange Flags, 5th Floor, L2 3YL

This is a networking event for LGBTQ+ professionals from a range of different backgrounds, with the aim to meet new people based around identity.

Open to all types of people and professions, as well as those outside the traditional 9-5.

For more information about the talk and to reserve your place at the event, visit its Eventbrite page .

Franz and Dan’s Quiz with the Queers - Pride Edition

Price: £6 per person

When: Wednesday, 29 June - from 7 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Chapters of Us, 44 Simpson Street, Liverpool

Popular and much-loved drag artists Franz Genau and Dan Chan are taking over Liverpool in the name of Pride with one of their Queer Trivia nights filled with drinks, prizes, fun and laughs.

Music at the event will be performed by DJ MixMart - minimum age of 18+.

Tickets to the event are going very quickly with fewer than 8% available, with general entry priced at £6 per person.