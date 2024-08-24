Liverpool is often visited by world-famous celebrities and many like to try out some of the city’s food and drink, and hospitality offerings. From cafes and restaurants, to bars and hotels, many businesses are loved by famous customers from the worlds of film, TV, sports and music.

From Merseyside-born stars like Jodie Comer and Steven Gerrard, to Hollywood celebrities including Samuel L Jackson, Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, these are the places celebs love to go when they are in the city.

Among the local businesses graced by superstars are independent cafes, traditional Italian and Asian restaurants and one of Liverpool’s most-loved hotels in the heart of the city centre.

How many of these businesses have you visited? Have you seen any famous faces there? And are there any other celebrity-endorsed venues you know about in Liverpool and Merseyside?

1 . Orlando Bloom - Belzan, Liverpool Hollywood stars Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd and Dom Monaghan were spotted enjoying food and a round of shots during a Lord of the Rings reunion at a Liverpool restaurant in May. The quartet met up at Smithdown Road bistro Belzan ahead of Comic Con 2024 at the Exhibition Centre and M&S Bank Arena on the waterfront. | dom_monaghan_/Instagram

2 . Ryan Reynolds - The Light of India, Ellesmere Port An Indian restaurant in Ellesmere Port received a deluge of orders, after Ryan Reynolds posted their flyer on his Instagram story in August 2022. The Hollwood star told his millions of followers that the Light of India serves ‘the best Indian food in Europe’. The family who own the restaurant didn’t know who Reynolds was, but are thrilled to have received such a positive review. | The Light of India

3 . John Krasinski and Natalie Portman - Hope Street Hotel, Liverpool Black Swan and Star Wars actress Natalie Portman and A Quiet Place and Jack Ryan star John Krasinski were spotted shooting scenes for director Guy Ritchie’s new heist film Fountain of Youth in Liverpool in May. Krasinski was seen taking photos with fans outside of Hope Street Hotel and it is rumoured that he and Portman stayed there during their trip. | Bob Edwards/CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons