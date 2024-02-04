Register
Liverpool retro: 16 lost shops and cafes of Bold Street, including Coopers and Virgin Records - in pictures

Rewind the years and Liverpool's famous Bold Street is unrecognisable.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 4th Feb 2024, 09:41 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 09:52 GMT

Bold Street is home to some of Liverpool’s best shops, eateries and bars. But, rewind several years and the bustling street is unrecognisable.

It was still a thriving destination back in the day, however, many of the original stores and restaurants have been closed for quite some time and the younger generation won’t even know they were there.

The street is constantly changing, with many businesses launching and sadly closing, with the likes of Love Thy Neighbour and LIV Organic not lasting long at all. And, most recently, the iconic Jimmy's bar shutting up shop.

Back in the 1990s, places such as Morgan’s 50p Shop and FLIP were frequented by many shoppers but, have since been replaced with new offerings.

Locals told LiverpoolWorld they miss the old ‘posh shops’ on the street and other venues such as the iconic Coopers Food Hall, Kardomah Cafe and the original Virgin Records store.

Here, we take a look back at 16 of Bold Street’s forgotten shops, bars and restaurants.

Coopers Food Hall opened in the 1990s and was the place to go for all of your grocery needs. Remembered by locals as having ‘everything’ you could need from a food hall, the building is now home to LEAF.

1. Cooper’s Food Hall

Coopers Food Hall opened in the 1990s and was the place to go for all of your grocery needs. Remembered by locals as having ‘everything’ you could need from a food hall, the building is now home to LEAF. Photo: @angiesliverpool via Twitter

Classic Furnishings was a furniture store by the iconic hardware store, Rapid. It closed back in 2009.

2. Rapid’s Classic Furnishings

Classic Furnishings was a furniture store by the iconic hardware store, Rapid. It closed back in 2009. Photo: Google Street View

Virgin Records was frequented by many music lovers back in the 1970s. The unit is now home to Maggie May’s.

3. Virgin Records

Virgin Records was frequented by many music lovers back in the 1970s. The unit is now home to Maggie May’s. Photo: Steve Lindsey

Once a hit with stags and hens, Reflex nightclub closed down in 2015.

4. Reflex

Once a hit with stags and hens, Reflex nightclub closed down in 2015. Photo: Google Street View

