Bold Street is home to some of Liverpool’s best shops, eateries and bars. But, rewind several years and the bustling street is unrecognisable.

It was still a thriving destination back in the day, however, many of the original stores and restaurants have been closed for quite some time and the younger generation won’t even know they were there.

The street is constantly changing, with many businesses launching and sadly closing, with the likes of Love Thy Neighbour and LIV Organic not lasting long at all. And, most recently, the iconic Jimmy's bar shutting up shop.

Back in the 1990s, places such as Morgan’s 50p Shop and FLIP were frequented by many shoppers but, have since been replaced with new offerings.

Locals told LiverpoolWorld they miss the old ‘posh shops’ on the street and other venues such as the iconic Coopers Food Hall, Kardomah Cafe and the original Virgin Records store.

Here, we take a look back at 16 of Bold Street’s forgotten shops, bars and restaurants.

1 . Cooper’s Food Hall Coopers Food Hall opened in the 1990s and was the place to go for all of your grocery needs. Remembered by locals as having ‘everything’ you could need from a food hall, the building is now home to LEAF. Photo: @angiesliverpool via Twitter

2 . Rapid’s Classic Furnishings Classic Furnishings was a furniture store by the iconic hardware store, Rapid. It closed back in 2009. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Virgin Records Virgin Records was frequented by many music lovers back in the 1970s. The unit is now home to Maggie May’s. Photo: Steve Lindsey