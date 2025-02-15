11 simply beautiful places to watch the sunrise over Liverpool and Merseyside

By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

Discover the most beautiful places to witness the sunrise across Liverpool and Merseyside.

Spring is almost here, meaning earlier sunrises and longer, brighter days at last. Though some people will have no desire to get up early enough to watch the sun come up, it can be a truly beautiful experience with the morning sky showcasing beautiful colours and, during February, the sun rises at around 7.00am.

As the year continues, the sun will gradually begin to rise earlier - at around 5:45am in May and around 5.00am in July. If you’d like to experience the beautiful views, there are many incredible spots in Liverpool that are perfect for bearing witness to the golden orb.

From Merseyside’s highest point, to local ferry terminals and picturesque parks, here are eleven of the best places to catch a glimpse of the sun ascending - and snap some fantastic colourful photos.

Watch the sun rise over the beautiful River Mersey, and enjoy your idyllic surroundings.

1. Mersey Ferry Terminal, Liverpool

Watch the sun rise over the beautiful River Mersey, and enjoy your idyllic surroundings. | calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Experience a gorgeous sunrise, with beautiful views over Liverpool.

2. Egremont Beach, Wirral

Experience a gorgeous sunrise, with beautiful views over Liverpool. | Kimberley Phillips

Thurstaston Common boasts beautiful views of the Dee area and the sun rising.

3. Thurstaston, Wirral

Thurstaston Common boasts beautiful views of the Dee area and the sun rising. | Alan McAleavey

Billinge Hill is Merseyside’s highest point, making it the perfect spot for watching the sun rise.

4. Billinge Hill, St Helens

Billinge Hill is Merseyside’s highest point, making it the perfect spot for watching the sun rise. | Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

