Jodie Comer beats Zendaya as most beautiful woman in the world, according to science

A Harley Street surgeon used a scientific method to analyse the faces of female celebs.

A cosmetic surgeon has named Liverpool movie star, Jodie Comer as the most beautiful woman in the world.

The 29-year-old Killing Eve actress was found to be 94.52% accurate to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which was created by the Greeks measures physical perfection.

The theory is that the closer the ratios of a face or body are to the number 1.618, the more beautiful they are.

Harley Street surgeon, Dr Julian De Silva, used computerised mapping to analyse the faces of female celebrities and said Jodie Comer was the closest to perfect.

He said: “She had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her nose and lips, with a score of 98.7%, which is only 1.3% away from being the perfect shape.”

Comer just beat Zendaya, who achieved 94.37% and Bella Hadid, at 94.35%.

The full list:

1. Jodie Comer – 94.52 per cent

2. Zendaya – 94.37 per cent

3. Bella Hadid – 94.35 per cent

4. Beyoncé – 92.44 per cent

5. Ariana Grande – 91.81 per cent

6. Taylor Swift – 91.64 per cent

7. Jourdan Dunn – 91.39 per cent

8. Kim Kardashian – 91.28 per cent

9. Deepika Padukone 91.22 per cent