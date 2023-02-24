The property is surrounded by museums, shops and restaurants.

A luxury apartment is for sale, in Liverpool’s most up-and-coming area, and it is right next to the city’s best museums and attractions.

Central and Islington is an area on the rise, according to statistics from the latest census, with a 20% improvement on deprivation in neighbourhood over the past 10 years.

The property in L3, or Central Liverpool, is listed on Rightmove for £350,000 and features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as views of the Royal Albert Dock.

The Colonnades is a Grade 1 listed building and comprises of 115 individual luxury apartments - all apartments in the building are owner occupied. It is surrounded by Merseyside Maritime Museum, the Beatles story, Tate Liverpool and several hotels, shops, bars, restaurants, and there is a 24/7 concierge.

Take a look around this beautiful home, with period features and stunning views. Would you like to live here?

The Colonnades, L3 Take a look around this luxury apartment in a Grade I listed building.

The Colonnades, L3 Upon entering, residents are met with a communal area and concierge.

The Colonnades, L3 A communal hallway leads to the apartment.

The Colonnades, L3 The luxury apartment has a large, bright hallway with wooden flooring.