Summer is drawing to an end but Liverpool is set for one final weekend of warm weather before autumn brings a drop in temperature, darker evenings and crispy brown leaves.

If you’re hoping to make the most of the sunshine by having a trip to the beach, you’re in luck as a new study has revealed the ‘most Instagrammable’ seaside spots across the UK, with one of Merseyside’s most-loved beaches making the list.

Researchers at NoDepositRewards examined 50 of the most popular beaches in the UK to find which are the most picturesque, based on the total number of hashtagged posts on Instagram. The total number of posts was calculated by combining the three most popular hashtags for each beach before ranking each destination from most to least picture-worthy.

A top ten list was then created, featuring beautiful beaches from all around the country, including Merseyside, Lancashire and Dorset. Take a look at the stunning images below to see what makes these coastal havens so Instagram-worthy.

1 . Durdle Door Beach, Dorset Dorset's Durdle Door was found to be the most Instagrammable beach in the UK, with a total of 379,093 hashtagged posts on Instagram. The UNESCO World Heritage site on the Jurassic coast of the UK features an arch formed of natural hard limestone, which has crystal-clear waters surrounding it. Durdle Door has also been used as a filming location for many films, including Dunkirk, World War Z, and Far from the Madding Crowd. | allouphoto - stock.adobe.com

2 . Camber Sands, Sussex Camber Sands in Sussex came in at number two with a total of 125,546 hashtagged posts on Instagram. It is famous for its sand dunes and picturesque views. Camber Sands has also been used as a filming location for many films, including The Theory of Everything and Monuments Men. | JTP Photography - stock.adobe.com

3 . West Wittering Beach, Sussex West Wittering Beach in Sussex was the third most picture-worthy beach, with a total of 122,031 hashtagged posts on Instagram. The beach, located in the village of West Wittering in Chichester, is one of the most popular in the UK due to its miles of beautiful sand and views of Chichester Harbour and the South Downs. | david hughes - stock.adobe.com

4 . Blackpool Beach, Lancashire Blackpool Beach in Lancashire was the fourth most Instagrammable UK beach, with a total of 120,092 hashtagged posts on Instagram. Home to Blackpool Pleasure Beach amusement park, the beach attracts around 20 million visitors per year, and the amusement park is the second most visited attraction in the UK outside of London. | Jason Wells - stock.adobe.com