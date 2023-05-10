The M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool plays host to hundreds of sell out shows each year, from musicians, comedians and this year, even the Eurovision Song Contest. The arena attracts a variety of people both locally and nationally all year round.
Some people may need to contact M&S Bank Arena Liverpool before or after a show. Whether it's for help answering a simple question, or for help with accessibility, there are plenty of ways to contact the arena.
How to contact M&S Bank Arena Liverpool?
By phone
The contact phone number for M&S Bank Arena Liverpool is 0344 800 0400.
By e-mail
Customer service - [email protected]
Sales team - [email protected]
Pronouncement enquiries - [email protected]
Human resources - [email protected]
Marketing - [email protected]