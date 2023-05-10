Register
Here’s how to contact M&S Bank Arena Liverpool if you need help before or after a show

By Sam Johnson
Published 10th May 2023, 16:06 BST

The M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool plays host to hundreds of sell out shows each year, from musicians, comedians and this year, even the Eurovision Song Contest. The arena attracts a variety of people both locally and nationally all year round. 

Some people may need to contact M&S Bank Arena Liverpool before or after a show. Whether it's for help answering a simple question, or for help with accessibility, there are plenty of ways to contact the arena. 

How to contact M&S Bank Arena Liverpool?

By phone

The contact phone number for M&S Bank Arena Liverpool is 0344 800 0400. 

By e-mail 

Customer service - [email protected]

Sales team - [email protected]

Pronouncement enquiries - [email protected]

Human resources - [email protected]

Marketing - [email protected]

Social media 

The Arena has a number of social media pages including Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can contact the venue via the messaging on the platforms.

