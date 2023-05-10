Here’s how to contact M&S Bank Arena Liverpool if you need help before or after a show

The M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool plays host to hundreds of sell out shows each year, from musicians, comedians and this year, even the Eurovision Song Contest. The arena attracts a variety of people both locally and nationally all year round.

Some people may need to contact M&S Bank Arena Liverpool before or after a show. Whether it's for help answering a simple question, or for help with accessibility, there are plenty of ways to contact the arena.

How to contact M&S Bank Arena Liverpool?

By phone

The contact phone number for M&S Bank Arena Liverpool is 0344 800 0400.

By e-mail

Social media