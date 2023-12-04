'Festive favourites' - Winter Street Food Market to open at new Salt and Tar venue
The opening weekend will be filled with festive fun, including a resident DJ and free crafts workshop.
A brand new festive market will open this weekend, at one of Merseyside's newest entertainment venues.
The Winter Street Food Market is Salt and Tar's latest venture, after the Bootle venue staged its first 'Music Weekender' earlier this Summer. The festival will return in 2024 with brilliant artists, including Tom Jones, set to perform.
Opening on Friday, December 8, the new market will see local vendors providing food around the world and festive favourites including mulled wine, cask ales and specialty hot cocktails will be provided by nearby business Lock & Quay.
Craft and gift stalls from local makers will offer a range of Christmas gift options and the entire weekend will be dog-friendly AND free to visit. As well as the classic market stalls, a range of entertainment will be provided, including a resident DJ and crafts workshops.
Full weekend schedule
- Friday, December 8: From 4.00pm – Salt and Tar’s resident DJ will be playing funk, soul and disco classics. Entertainment will run until 9.00pm.
- Saturday, December 9: From 12.00pm - A drop-in kids craft workshop will be available to join for free, live music and a resident DJ after 5.00pm. Entertainment will run until 9.00pm.
- Sunday, December 10: Scrapyard Studio Rock Choir and L20 Resonate Youth Choir will join together to host a live performance, promising to be a ‘choir with a difference’ from 12.30pm. The craft workshop will open from 1.00pm until 5.00pm and a special story telling by Jude Lennon is available for the younger visitors, from 1.30pm. Entertainment will run until 6.00pm.