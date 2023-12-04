The opening weekend will be filled with festive fun, including a resident DJ and free crafts workshop.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brand new festive market will open this weekend, at one of Merseyside's newest entertainment venues.

The Winter Street Food Market is Salt and Tar's latest venture, after the Bootle venue staged its first 'Music Weekender' earlier this Summer. The festival will return in 2024 with brilliant artists, including Tom Jones, set to perform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening on Friday, December 8, the new market will see local vendors providing food around the world and festive favourites including mulled wine, cask ales and specialty hot cocktails will be provided by nearby business Lock & Quay.

Craft and gift stalls from local makers will offer a range of Christmas gift options and the entire weekend will be dog-friendly AND free to visit. As well as the classic market stalls, a range of entertainment will be provided, including a resident DJ and crafts workshops.

Full weekend schedule