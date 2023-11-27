The successful new festival is also up for two UK Festival Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Merseyside's newest music festival will return next year, featuring a major headliner.

The Music Weekender at Salt and Tar in Bootle staged its first edition earlier this year featuring brilliant artists such as Red Rum Club. The event also could be named Best New Festival and Best Small Festival categories at this year’s UK Festival Awards, with the winners set to be revealed next week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, world-renowned music legend Tom Jones is set to headline the Music Weekender as it returns for a second year. His appearance will follow his Ages & Stages UK and Australia tour, which kicks off in December.

Salt and Tar, Bootle. Photo: Salt and Tar

Bootle Music Weekender 2024

The Music Weekender will return from Friday, August 16 to Sunday, August 2024 18, with Tom Jones headlining on Saturday and Sunday. Further acts will be announced soon.

How to get tickets