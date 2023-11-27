Register
Tom Jones to headline new Merseyside Music Weekender festival - how to get tickets

The successful new festival is also up for two UK Festival Awards.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:16 GMT
Merseyside's newest music festival will return next year, featuring a major headliner.

The Music Weekender at Salt and Tar in Bootle staged its first edition earlier this year featuring brilliant artists such as Red Rum Club. The event also could be named Best New Festival and Best Small Festival categories at this year’s UK Festival Awards, with the winners set to be revealed next week.

Now, world-renowned music legend Tom Jones is set to headline the Music Weekender as it returns for a second year. His appearance will follow his Ages & Stages UK and Australia tour, which kicks off in December.

Salt and Tar, Bootle. Photo: Salt and TarSalt and Tar, Bootle. Photo: Salt and Tar
Bootle Music Weekender 2024

The Music Weekender will return from Friday, August 16 to Sunday, August 2024 18, with Tom Jones headlining on Saturday and Sunday. Further acts will be announced soon.

How to get tickets

Tickets for Salt and Tar's Music Weekender 2024 will go on general sale at 9.00am on Friday, December 1. There is a presale for O2 customers on Wednesday, November 29 and a further presale on Thursday, November 30 for anyone who signs up via the website.

