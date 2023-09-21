Despite the recent heatwave, autumn is definitely on the way as the weather is starting to get colder and brown, crispy leaves are beginning to fall.
Although some people love the sunshine, autumn is my favourite time of the year and offers the perfect excuse to wrap up warm and get those cinnamon candles burning.
One of the best things about the season (in my opinion) is visiting cosy local coffee shops and treating yourself to a hot coffee or pumpkin spice latte. But, with so many amazing independents in Liverpool, where is the best place to grab a hot drink?
From an Italian stall serving up simple yet incredible coffee to an all-vegan cafe creating their own delicious autumnal offerings, these are my favourite independent coffee joints in Liverpool - perfect for all the cosy vibes.
1. The Vibe, Chancery House
The Vibe is a fully plant-based family-owned cafe in the heart of the city centre, offering a range of delicious hot and cold meals, baked goods and drinks. Coffee with your choice of syrups and plant milks is available all year round, but the team bring back their pumpkin spiced latte each autumn. Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon, it’s pretty much perfect and even better paired with one of their cakes. Photo: The Vibe via Instagram
2. 92 Degrees, City Centre/Baltic Triangle
There are three coffee shops across Liverpool on Hardman Street, Jamaica Street and Myrtle Street and each branch is lovely. They are named 92 Degrees because 92°C is apparently the ‘perfect’ temperature for extracting an espresso with great body and flavour. My personal favourite is the Jamaica Street branch, which always feels super cosy during the colder months and is perfect for studying or working in. Their app makes it even easier to order and earn points for money off and I’d recommend their almond milk latte with hazelnut syrup - yum! Photo: 92 Degrees
3. Ropes and Twines, Bold Street
Ropes and Twines is a cosy coffee shop and wine bar on Bold Street, perfect for hanging out with friends or solo. The quirky venue has comfy seats and seats at the coffee bar, and they sell their specialty coffee for you to take home too. Food is also available alongside your favourite drink, including an unreal cheese toastie or bread with dipping oil. Photo: Ropes and Twines
4. Mother Espresso, Wood Street
Mother is probably the most ‘instagrammable’ coffee shop in Liverpool for cosy autumn pictures, with lovely neutral coloured cups and plates, with drinks and food always beautifully presented. In the centre of the venue, there is a large bench for co-working, with tons of plugs. Freshly made pastries, cakes, doughnuts and more are also available, as well as hot food. The coffee always tastes perfect, and it’s the only place where I can happily drink a Long Black with no added sugar or sweetener - ideal for black coffee lovers. Photo: Mother Espresso via Instagram