2 . 92 Degrees, City Centre/Baltic Triangle

There are three coffee shops across Liverpool on Hardman Street, Jamaica Street and Myrtle Street and each branch is lovely. They are named 92 Degrees because 92°C is apparently the ‘perfect’ temperature for extracting an espresso with great body and flavour. My personal favourite is the Jamaica Street branch, which always feels super cosy during the colder months and is perfect for studying or working in. Their app makes it even easier to order and earn points for money off and I’d recommend their almond milk latte with hazelnut syrup - yum! Photo: 92 Degrees