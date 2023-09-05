Bottomless brunch is one of those trends that doesn’t seem to be becoming any less popular, with more and more venues offering the unlimited drinks and brunch dish deal. And, we totally get the hype - though, sometimes, the offer can end up being pretty disappointing, with limited drinks choices and slow service meaning you don’t really save any money.

But, some venues in Liverpool have really got bottomless brunch down to a fine art, serving up delicious brunch dishes and providing customers with plenty of drinks during the time slot.

Here at LiverpoolWorld, we have created a list of some of the best spots for bottomless brunch in the city, by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Each venue has at least 200 reviews and 4.2 stars or more on Google, plus the highest rating of five out of five from environmental health inspectors.

Here are the best places for bottomless brunch in Liverpool, in alphabetical order. We have used venues offering bottomless brunch, according to Google.

*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

1 . The Alchemist, Brunswick Street The Alchemist has a 4.2 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 2,200 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in April 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “Brunch and cocktail experience was fab!! I would definitely go again and recommend!” Photo: The Alchemist

2 . Browns, Paradise Street Browns has a 4.3 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 1,600 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in February 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “Had the champagne bottomless brunch... was fantastic. The food was great and the champagne kept flowing thanks to our lovely waiter Jason! Would highly recommend and will be back soon! Loved it.” Photo: Browns Liverpool

3 . Cosy Club, Paradise Street Cosy Club has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 1,900 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “Me and my friend had the bottomless brunch today our servers name was Jean, he was so attentive and lovely, we would 100% recommend. The food was amazing, I had the dirty chicken burger and my friend had the salmon. The best bottomless brunch we’ve had.” Photo: Cosy Club