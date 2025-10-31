A huge brand-new padel centre with championship-level indoor and outdoor courts is set to open in Speke.

Liverpool-based company Ignite Padel opened its first site in Liverpool in April 2025 on Queens Drive, with six floodlit outdoor courts. A second site opened in Cheshire Oaks last month, with five indoor and two outdoor courts.

Their third opening in Speke was due to be the largest padel centre in the UK, but the owners of Ignite Padel have instead dropped two padel courts off the original plans to create more spectator space and room for academy and local community hub activities.

The latest Ignite Padel site on Stirling Road will now consist of six indoor courts and four outdoor covered courts, and it is planned to be open 24/7.

The new opening will also feature a licensed bar and a specialised coffee shop, showing all of the Sky Sports and TNT Sports action, as well as a retail store.

Ignite Padel Speke is scheduled to open in December, with Chris Watson, partner at the company: “By the time this site opens in December 2025 we will have also created around 40 full and part-time jobs since opening our first site on Queens Drive in Stoneycroft in April this year.

“This is something all three partners are very proud of as a new local company from the city creating jobs in padel tennis.”

An exact opening date will be confirmed “very soon”.