Celebrities and prominent figures attended an exclusive launch party for the new Ivy Asia Liverpool, featuring lavish decorations and performances.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly-awaited Ivy Asia restaurant opened its doors to press, celebrities and prominent figures from across Liverpool’s business community, hospitality scene and blogger and influencer communities last night (October 30), for an exclusive launch party.

Celebrities included Helen Flanagan, Jamie and Nicola Carragher, Tony Bellew, Lucy Fallon, former footballer John Barnes, Hollyoaks’ Rory Douglas-Speed and wife Nadine Mulkerrin and MMA star Darren Till.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ivy Asia Launch Liverpool. | Propel PR

The Ivy Asia Launch Liverpool. | Propel PR

The exciting launch party saw a spectacular cherry blossom projection that lit up the exterior of the Castle Street majestic building, accompanied by talented fire breathers, a lavish red carpet and whimsical cherry blossom trees.

With a capacity of 46 diners, plus space at the bar, The Ivy Asia will officially open its doors on Tuesday (November 4), above the existing Ivy Liverpool Brasserie on Castle Street, which opened last year in the iconic former Bank of England building.

Celebs attend The Ivy Asia Launch in Liverpool. | Propel PR

Thousands of bookings have already been made by Liverpool residents, with signature dishes including sushi and sashimi, flavoursome small plates and mains, as well as a selection of desserts to share for the ultimate Ivy Asia experience.

Reservations for The Ivy Asia Liverpool can be made by calling 0151 808 1038 or tables can be booked through the website.