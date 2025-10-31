Top celebrities attend glamorous The Ivy Asia Liverpool opening party
The highly-awaited Ivy Asia restaurant opened its doors to press, celebrities and prominent figures from across Liverpool’s business community, hospitality scene and blogger and influencer communities last night (October 30), for an exclusive launch party.
Celebrities included Helen Flanagan, Jamie and Nicola Carragher, Tony Bellew, Lucy Fallon, former footballer John Barnes, Hollyoaks’ Rory Douglas-Speed and wife Nadine Mulkerrin and MMA star Darren Till.
The exciting launch party saw a spectacular cherry blossom projection that lit up the exterior of the Castle Street majestic building, accompanied by talented fire breathers, a lavish red carpet and whimsical cherry blossom trees.
With a capacity of 46 diners, plus space at the bar, The Ivy Asia will officially open its doors on Tuesday (November 4), above the existing Ivy Liverpool Brasserie on Castle Street, which opened last year in the iconic former Bank of England building.
Thousands of bookings have already been made by Liverpool residents, with signature dishes including sushi and sashimi, flavoursome small plates and mains, as well as a selection of desserts to share for the ultimate Ivy Asia experience.
Reservations for The Ivy Asia Liverpool can be made by calling 0151 808 1038 or tables can be booked through the website.