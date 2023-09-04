A ‘modern masterpiece’ is for sale in one of Merseyside’s most expensive ‘L’ postcodes.

Located on Kew Road, L37, this detached property is on the market for offers over £800,000 and truly offers a glimpse into luxury living in the heart of Formby.

The Rightmove description by Stephanie MacNab Estate Agents reads: “Welcome to this modern masterpiece, meticulously curated by the vendors, exuding a Colonial vibe that seamlessly blends style and functionality.

“From the moment you set eyes on this property, it’s stunning kerb appeal and the vibrant Hydrangeas that frame it will captivate your senses. The canopied porch, adorned with smart double doors, offers an imposing welcome and provides a glimpse of the exceptional living experience that awaits beyond.”

Four double bedrooms.

Open-plan kitchen.

Home office.

Utitily room with doggy shower.

Master bedroom with en suite and dressing room.

0.21 acre plot.

Outdoor cooking area.

Off-road parking.

1 . Kew Road, Formby L37 Step inside this stunning Formby property. Photo: Rightmove

2 . Kew Road, Formby L37 The large home is finished to an excellent standard. Photo: Rightmove

3 . Kew Road, Formby L37 It features an immaculate open-plan living room/kitchen/diner. Photo: Rightmove

4 . Kew Road, Formby L37 With a breakfast bar. Photo: Rightmove