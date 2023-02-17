An exclusive list of special vinyls will be made available for Record Store Day in certain participating stores in Liverpool - featuring artists such as Taylor Swift, Madonna, The 1975 and Elton John.

It’s nearly time for another Record Store Day - a time marked in the calendar to shine a spotlight on the role of independent record stores and celebrate its culture in Liverpool.

Record Store Day celebrates the culture of more than 250 independent record stores across the UK. It is always a busy time as thousands rush out to take advantage of special and exclusive vinyl releases, take part in events and visit local shops.

It was established in 2007 during a gathering of independent record store owners, the first event took place on 19 April 2008. Record stores can mark the occasion by hosting live artist performances and other events.

This year, Record Store Day falls on Saturday, April 22. Here is everything you need to know about Record Store Day 2023 and how to celebrate it in the city of Liverpool.

Record Store Day 2023 release list

Here is a list of some of the special vinyl releases for Record Store Day 2023. To view the full list, visit the Record Store Day website :

The 1975, Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra

Bastille, Bastille: MTV Unplugged

Billy Joel, Live At The Great American Music Hall

Bob Marley & The Wailers, Stir It Up

Ellie Goulding, Halcyon Nights

Elvis Presley, Elvis Is Back

Elton John, Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player

Fleetwood Mac, Albatross

Madonna, American Life Mix Show Mix

Taylor Swift, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions

List of Record Store Day 2023 participating shops in Liverpool

Probe Records: The Blue Coat, School Lane, Liverpool (L1 3BX)

Jacaranda: 40 Seel Street, Liverpool (L14 4BE)

81 Renshaw: 81 Renshaw, Liverpool (L1 2SJ)

Dark Earth: 16 Seaview Road, Wallasey, Merseyside (CH45, 4LA)

Defend Vinyl: 395 Smithdown Road, Liverpool (L15 3JJ)

The Musical Box: 457 West Derby Road, Tuebrook, Liverpool (L6 4BL)

Kaleidoscope Records: 30 Westfield Street, St Helens (WA10 1QF)

