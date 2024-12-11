Based in the Fairfield area of Liverpool, Boote Home for Cats serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has many gorgeous cats and kittens in its care who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home in time for Christmas.

The Boote Home is not open to the public and visits to see the cats are not currently possible as there are not enough volunteers, however, the team say their main objective is to find good, loving homes for the cats and volunteers can call you to discuss your requirements

Below are 10 adorable cats and kittens who would love to find a permanent home in Liverpool and Merseyside in time for the most wonderful time of the year. But, it is important to remember that pets are for life, not just for Christmas. More information about the adoption process is available via Boote Home for Cats’ website.

1 . Libby Libby is a two-year-old black and white cat. She was sadly dumped with a number of other cats, who are thought to be my kittens, near to Boote Home for Cats. She is now looking for a home and is neutered, microchipped, inoculated and up-to-date with flea and worm treatment. | Boote Home for Cats

2 . Kenisha Kenisha is a tabby and white kitten who was born in April 2024. She is neutered, microchipped, inoculated and up-to-date with flea and worm treatment. | Boote Home for Cats

3 . Spartacus Spartacus is a four-year-old silver Bengal tabby. He is a calm, confident and friendly boy who loves attention and fuss. He has the typical features and nature of his breed, including the impressive meow, so a new home where the family are familiar with Bengals would be wonderful. He has some ongoing health issues, but Boote Home for Cats would offer new owners support with this, please call to discuss the details further. He is neutered, microchipped, inoculated and up-to-date with flea and worm treatment. | Boote Home for Cats