Based in Whiston, Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home in time for Christmas.

The charity is seeing more and more people giving up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis, and warns that abandonments often spike during and shortly after the festive period.

A large range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption at Dogs Trust, including Bulldog, Lurchers, Spaniels, Pomeranians, Whippets, Akitas, Belgian Shepherds and more.

The team at Dogs Trust Merseyside is also asking local dog lovers to help them make sure they can give the dogs in their care the best Christmas possible, by donating toys and treats in time for the big day. So, if you are hoping for a new companion, why not pop into the rescue centre and find a new friend?

Below are 25 of the rescue centre’s newest residents, who would love to find a permanent home in Liverpool and Merseyside in time for the most wonderful time of the year. But, it is important to remember that dogs are for life, not just for Christmas. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

1 . Nala - Whippet cross Nala is a Whippet cross aged between five and seven years old. She is is looking for a home in Merseyside that she could share with another well matched dog and any children over the age of 10, but no cats or small furries. She is house trained and once settled could be left for around 3 - 4 hours without too much worry, although she may have the odd accident if left for too long. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

2 . Beryl - Bulldog cross Beryl is a Bulldog cross looking for a home in Merseyside. Beryl can live with other dogs and children around the age of ten. Dogs Trust have no history for her and cannot guarantee that she is house trained. Beryl currently has "cherry eye" which will be repaired when she is neutered. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

3 . Endo - Cocker Spaniel Endo is a Cocker Spaniel puppy. He can live with children aged 10 and over, and other dogs. He is house trained but will need someone at home with him most of the day initially. | Dogs Trust Merseyside