Based in Whiston, the Merseyside centre has more than 60 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a new family and a place to call home. A diverse selection of dog breeds are up for adoption, ranging from tiny Terriers to Siberian Huskies.
The charity is seeing more and more people giving up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis. So, if you follow the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra and are hoping for a new canine companion, why not pop into Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch and find a new friend.
Below are 21 of the centre’s residents, who would love to find a permanent home this autumn. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Eeyore - Mastiff Cross
Eeyore is a three-year-old Mastiff Cross. He can live with children over the age of 14 and potentially a well matched female dog. He hasn't lived in a home before and may need a little help with house training, but his foster family have begun this already. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Shadow - Alaskan Malamute
Shadow is an Alaskan Malamute. He needs a home free from other pets and where any children are of high school age. He is house trained and can be left alone for up to four hours without concern. Shadow has some pain in his spine and legs that he will require relief for. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Jessie - Labrador Retriever Cross
Jessie is a Labrador Retriever Cross puppy She can live with children over the age of eight but cannot live with anyone who is pregnant or immunocompromised, due to her having tested positive for Leishmaniasis. Jessie must also be the only dog at home for this reason. She is house trained thanks to her foster family, but will require all her basic training, as well as some further medical tests every six months. Jessie is a digger. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Simba - Rhodesian Ridgeback Cross
Simba is a Rhodesian Ridgeback Cross, believed to be between one and two years old. He needs a home without other pets, and where he has no dogs as neighbours. He will also need access to walks with few dogs. Simba would really suit someone who has an interest in dog training. He can be left alone for a few hours after a settling in period and is house trained. Children over the age of 16 will be fine. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.