4 . Simba - Rhodesian Ridgeback Cross

Simba is a Rhodesian Ridgeback Cross, believed to be between one and two years old. He needs a home without other pets, and where he has no dogs as neighbours. He will also need access to walks with few dogs. Simba would really suit someone who has an interest in dog training. He can be left alone for a few hours after a settling in period and is house trained. Children over the age of 16 will be fine. | Dogs Trust Merseyside